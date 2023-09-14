Officer Kevin Cram dies after shooting in Algona; called a hero by Iowa public safety lead

A police officer was shot and killed in northern Iowa on Wednesday, said Stephan Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Algona police officer Kevin Cram, 33, was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 43-year-old Kyle Ricke at about 8 p.m. Ricke allegedly shot Cram when the officer told the suspect he would be arrested, said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Cram died at a local hospital. He was a police officer in Iowa for 10 years and with Algona Police Department since 2015, Mortvedt said. He also was a father and husband.

"Algona police officer Kevin Cram died a hero," Bayens said.

Algona police officer Kevin Cram was shot Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Algona, Iowa. He died at a local hospital.

Ricke was charged with first-degree murder in Kossuth County.

Mortvedt said that Cram was on patrol when he was made aware of the arrest warrant for a harassment charge out of Palo Alto County.

Cram went to a home on Minnesota Street, where he believed Ricke could be. Mortvedt said it's unclear whether it was Ricke's home or that of a family member. That's where he told Ricke he would be arrested.

After Ricke allegedly shot Cram he said "too late mother f-----," according to court documents. Court documents say Ricke also allegedly told police "I did it cause I am tired of this s---."

Algona Police Department officers sit during a press conference at the Kossuth County Election Center on Thursday, September 14, 2023 in Algona.

Mortvedt said he could not say whether there were any other witnesses to the incident as the investigation continues.

Cram was found by other officers and emergency responders. He was taken to Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, where he was pronounced dead. The state medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Cram in the near future.

Bayens said Cram was a beacon of light who died a hero.

"The law enforcement community in Kossuth County is hurting, but they are not broken. They are shaken, but they are not broken," he said. "Their hearts are heavy, but they will continue to honor Kevin's legacy by being that beacon of light in their communities."

After the shooting, Ricke fled and a manhunt ensued, during which Algona residents were asked to lock their doors and vehicles and stay inside. The search included drones and police aircraft with law enforcement from Iowa and Minnesota.

Officials discovered that Ricke fled north into Minnesota. He was found just before midnight in Leavenworth Township, rural Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, according to a news release from the Brown County Sheriff's office. Deputies with the office took him into custody without incident. The area is about two hours north of Algona and to the west of Mankato.

He will be extradited back to Iowa at a later date.

Ricke had been in court earlier Wednesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of third-degree harassment out of Kossuth County. He was accused of contacting a victim several times over the course of two hours and again a few days later after police told him not to.

Cram's death came on the 10-year anniversary of the shooting death of Officer Jamie Buenting, a Rockwell City police officer. Buenting and a team of officers were attempting to arrest Corey Trott on a warrant for a reported attack on Trott's mother when he was shot. Trott was sentenced to life in prison about a year later.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Algona police officer Kevin Cram, shot by suspect in northern Iowa, dies