Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting leaves behind 7 children

Sophie Lewis
·3 min read

Police officer Eric Talley was the first to respond when a gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket on Monday afternoon. The 51-year-old father of seven was one of 10 people killed in the mass shooting.

Talley rushed to the scene of a King Soopers supermarket around 2:30 p.m. and was fatally shot, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said during a news conference. The 51-year-old had been with the department since 2010, serving in numerous roles. 

Herold called his quick response at the scene "heroic."  

"I'm grateful for the police officers that responded, and I am so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley," she said, holding back tears. 

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Talley's life was "cut much too short," and said a "painstaking investigation is already underway."

He described Talley as "one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department."

No other victims of the shooting have been identified. One person was taken into custody at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. 

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E

— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

Talley's father, Homer Talley, told Denver7 News that the fallen officer leaves behind seven children, the youngest of whom is seven years old. 

"He loved his kids and his family more than anything," Talley's father said in a statement. "He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator. He didn't want to put his family through something like this."

Eric Talley's sister Kirstin took to Twitter on Monday night to express her profound grief. 

"Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting," she tweeted. "My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar."

Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting. My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar. pic.twitter.com/tgt2DxPsqz

— Kirstin (@Roozersmom) March 23, 2021

Governor Jared Polis expressed his grief in a statement, saying that Talley lost his life "working to save the lives of others. " 

He called the shooting "devastating" and "senseless." 

Dozens of law enforcement agencies congregated for a procession of police cars, fire trucks and ambulances to honor Talley on Monday night, near the intersection of the shooting. 

WATCH: A procession of police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances was held Monday evening in Colorado to honor a fallen police officer who was killed responding to the shooting at a Boulder supermarket that left at least 10 dead. pic.twitter.com/4HgOEB2wgI

— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2021

Biden administration to open fifth shelter for unaccompanied migrant youth

Colorado shooting brings renewed attention to gun regulation

Boulder police officer among 10 dead in Colorado supermarket shooting, suspect in custody

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder supermarket shooting leaves at least 10 dead

    A police officer, who is also a father of seven, is among the victims. ABC’s Mona Kosar Abdi has the overnight details.

  • Blue Jays RHP Kirby Yates to miss several weeks

    The Toronto Blue Jays say right-hander Kirby Yates will miss several weeks because of a strained muscle in his forearm.

  • Amazon to cut Deliveroo stake to 11.5% in London IPO

    Amazon.com is to cut its stake in British food delivery company Deliveroo to 11.5% in its upcoming initial public offering from 15.8% previously, according to a prospectus published by the company. Deliveroo this week began roadshows for a London IPO and set a price range of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share, which will give it a market value of between 7.6 billion pounds and 8.8 billion pounds ($10.46 billion-$12.11 billion). According to the prospectus, Amazon is set to shed around 23.3 million shares as part of this, allowing the tech giant to raise between 90.87 million and 107.18 million pounds from the deal.

  • 10 Dead In Mass Shooting At Colorado Supermarket

    Police say the suspected shooter is in custody after the shooting at King Soopers that left multiple dead, including one officer.

  • Police: 10 people killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

    A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people Monday, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene, authorities said. Police arrested a suspect, but didn't reveal his name or any details about the shooting at an evening news conference where Boulder police Chief Maris Herold fought back tears. Investigators had just begun sorting through evidence and witness interviews and didn’t have details on a motive for the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

  • Judge blasts Capitol rioter accused of assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick

    Five people died in insurrection by Donald Trump supporters

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • AstraZeneca U.S. trial data gives vaccine a boost

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru, and the United States.And was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization.The study included over 32,000 volunteers across all age groups, and the results could help it get emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Oxford Professor Sarah Gilbert explains: "This means that AstraZeneca can now go through the process of preparing a submission to the FDA using the data from this trial. That will take some time to achieve, possibly a number of weeks and that will then be reviewed by the FDA who will be able to make their decision on whether to license the vaccine for use in the U.S."The data - which the company released on Monday (March 22) - should boost faith in the British shot after results from earlier, separate studies raised questions about the robustness of the data.And allay safety concerns after some European countries briefly halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month following reports it was linked to blood clots.Many have since resumed vaccinations after a regional regulator said it was safe, but a survey on Monday showed Europeans remained skeptical.Leaders in Asia have sought to boost public confidence by taking the AstraZeneca shot themselves.The AstraZeneca shot was among the first and cheapest of the COVID-19 vaccines to be developed and launched on a large scale.It is set to be the key vaccination programme in much of the developing world.

  • U.S. trade chief Tai talks WTO, China, climate in first calls with counterparts

    New U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged to rebuild alliances and actively engage on international trade on Monday in her first calls as the top U.S. trade negotiator with key partners and the World Trade Organization. Starting her first full week on the job, Tai told WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala that the Biden administration was committed to ensuring widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines, which the new WTO chief has made a priority. "The two exchanged views on the future of trade and their shared commitment to economic empowerment through a worker-centered trade policy," USTR said in a statement, adding that they also discussed reform of the organization and its upcoming 12th Ministerial Meeting.

  • Biden fills out Cabinet faster than both Trump and Obama as Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary

    Every confirmed Biden official has garnered at least a measure of bipartisan support

  • Australia evacuates thousands, faces record floods

    Stretches of Australia's east coast are suffering their worst floods in decades.Unrelenting rain over the weekend saw roads and bridges swallowed up and floodwaters rushing through houses.On Monday New South Wales leader Gladys Berejiklian warned that more heavy downpours are on the way."So far the SES has been called out at least 8,000 times. There are around 15,000 people who have been evacuated from the mid-north coast from their homes. In the Nepean Richmond Valley region, the Hawkesbury region there have been about 3,000 evacuations to date. Nineteen evacuation orders have been issued and potentially more to come.Sydney on Sunday recorded the wettest day of the year with more than four inches of rain while some parts of the north coast recorded nearly three feet of rainfall in the last six days."And I just want to say to everybody across the state who is currently living in fear and anxiety that all of us are thinking of you. Some communities that were battered by the bushfires are now being battered by the floods and deep drought prior to that... I know for many people, they will feel like it is a breaking point. When you have been through three or four incidents which are life changing on top of each other, it can make you feel like you are at breaking point. Please know that we are thinking of you and we're getting support as much as we can."The state's emergency services say flooding is likely to top record levels set in the 1960s.And authorities expect the wild weather to continue until Wednesday.

  • Queen to appoint diversity chief following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's racism claims, royal source says

    The royals will also "seek independent views" on being more inclusive to people of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ communities

  • Michael Kovrig: China begins espionage trial behind closed doors

    They were arrested for espionage days after Canada detained an executive of telecom giant Huawei.

  • White House adds ‘tricky’ steps to ‘windy’ weather as reason for Biden’s triple tumble on Air Force One

    Administration has refused to confirm whether the president was examined by a doctor

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Biden news: President faces criticism over border strategy ‘disaster’ as Trump rants about Dr Seuss

    Follow the latest updates

  • US defence secretary makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan as pullout decision looms

    Joe Biden ‘has not made a decision’, says Lloyd Austin, as White House considers extension for US forces

  • Donations pour in for families of Atlanta shooting victims

    Shortly after his mother was killed in the Atlanta-area shootings, Randy Park launched a GoFundMe page asking for $20,000 to pay for funeral expenses. Seven of the slain were women, and six of them were of Asian descent.

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics