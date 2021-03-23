Officer killed in Boulder shooting grew up in Albuquerque

Mar. 23—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Boulder Police Department officer who was killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store on Monday grew up in Albuquerque and went to Highland High School.

Scott Elder, the superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools, said in a statement that Eric Talley graduated from Highland High School in 1988. He said expressed condolences for the loss of all of the victims of Monday's shooting.

"Like so many of our graduates, Officer Talley could have done anything he wanted with his life, and he chose to serve and protect," Elder wrote. "In our sadness and grief, I hope we can remember the example Officer Talley leaves us all. We won't forget Officer Talley put others before himself, was dedicated to public service, and by all accounts loved his family deeply."

Tuesday morning, the school's alumni Facebook page was buzzing with people who remembered Talley from middle and high school.

"Oh, Eric. Such a funny, sweet, and kind guy. I was lucky enough to play AYSO soccer with him. Played in the Wilson and Highland orchestras with him, and hung out at his house in the late 70s pretending we were Lieutenant Starbuck and Captain Apollo," one commenter wrote.

Talley, 51, was one of 10 people killed at the King Soopers grocery store. The other nine victims range in age from 20 to 65.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold described Talley as heroic and said the 11-year-veteran of the force was one of the first on the scene and he was fatally shot.

Talley was the father of seven children and his youngest was 7-years-old. His father, Homer Talley, told ABC News that his son joined the police force at age 40 and had been training as a drone operator so he could work away from the front lines.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of the Denver suburb of Arvada, has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree. He was injured in the shooting but police say he will be taken to jail later today.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.