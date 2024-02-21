Officer killed in Burnsville shooting was a Wabasha-Kellogg graduate; vigil planned for Wednesday

Feb. 20—WABASHA, Minn. — One of the officers killed in the Burnsville shooting on Sunday morning was a Wabasha-Kellogg graduate, according to the Wabasha Police Department.

Officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, both 27, and

Adam Finseth, a firefighter/paramedic,

were shot and killed while responding to a domestic call on Sunday morning, Feb. 18, 2024. Sgt. Adam Medlicott, another Burnsville officer, was injured and taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruge was a 2015 Wabasha-Kellogg graduate and is remembered as being "dedicated to protecting and serving his community in Burnsville."

"Matthew's passing has hit very close to home for many of us in the Wabasha Kellogg Community and statewide. As we mourn the loss of Officer Matthew Ruge, Officer Paul Elmstrand and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their dedication to serving and protecting his community will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

A vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, under the interstate bridge in Wabasha. Family, friends and community members are welcome to show their support.

People wanting to support the families of the officers and firefighter/paramedic killed in Sunday's shooting can

donate to the Law Enforcement Labor Services' Benevolent Fund.

The fund provides support and financial aid for the families of LELS members and the families of other Minnesota Public Safety Professionals, who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, regardless of their union membership.

Shannon Cortez Gooden, who fatally shot the three men, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Gooden had previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in 2007. He had petitioned to have his gun rights restored in 2020, but a judge denied that request.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the Burnsville home around 2 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived Gooden was barricaded inside with family members, including seven children. Gooden spoke with law enforcement negotiators for an extended amount of time before he began shooting at officers.