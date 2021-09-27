Officer kills armed man Monday morning on Center Street, Auburn police say

Sep. 27—AUBURN — A police officer shot and killed a Bucksport man Monday morning, Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen said in a news conference Monday afternoon.

Moen said that around 10 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a female being held against her will at the Value Inn at 170 Center St. in Auburn.

According to Moen, police had to force their way into the room and found that the occupants had fled out of a window. Sgt. Steven Gosselin encountered a man who police later identified as Joseph Arbour, 36, of Bucksport, in the Value Inn parking lot.

After attempting to speak with the Arbour, an "armed confrontation" occurred after a short foot pursuit, Moen said.

Gosselin fired three shots at Arbour, who died at the scene.

The Attorney General's Office is investigating the incident, and the Auburn Police Department is opening its own investigation.

Gosselin, a 24-year veteran of the Auburn Police Department, has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.