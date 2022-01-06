Officer kills man after police dog is stabbed to death, Washington police say

An officer shot and killed a burglary suspect after a police dog was fatally stabbed, Washington authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a man with a knife breaking into a South Seattle home about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Seattle Police Department said.

Officers and a K-9 team saw the suspect when they arrived and chased after him, police said. The dog went after the man, who stabbed it to death, according to the news release.

A police officer was also injured during a struggle with the man, according to the police department. Police told KING 5 the officer was stabbed in the face.

Another officer then shot and killed the suspect, police said.

“Another officer arrived on scene and fired at the suspect, fatally striking him,” the police department said in a news release. “The Force Investigation Team will investigate the officer-involved shooting.”

Police told KIRO 7 officers held a procession for the police dog “because they’re beloved members of any police department.”