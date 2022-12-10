Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3 1/2 years added to prison sentence

A Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while a second officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck was handed a 3 ½ year prison sentence Friday under Minnesota state law.

J. Alexander Kueng, a rookie officer at the time of Floyd’s May 2020 killing, appeared in a Hennepin County, Minn. courtroom via video from an Ohio prison, where he’s already serving a three-year sentence on federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in October. He confessed then to having been aware, through his police training, that holding suspects handcuffed in a prone position put arrestees at risk.

“While the family faces yet another holiday season without George, we hope that moments like these continue to bring them a measure of peace, knowing that George’s death was not in vain,” a lawyer for Floyd’s family said of Keung’s sentencing.

Kueng’s lawyer, Thomas Plunkett, blamed the Minneapolis police department for not properly training his client and summarized Friday’s sentencing as “mean-spirited revenge.”

The sentencing was the latest court action against the officers blamed in Floyd’s death.

Ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years behind bars in June 2021 after being found guilty on state charges including third-degree murder after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as bystanders watched the 46-year-old man die on a Minneapolis street.

Video of the killing — which also showed former white officer Thomas Lane holding the Black victim’s legs while ex-cop Tou Thao stood guard — inspired protests and riots nationwide.

Lane received a sentence similar to Kueng’s after pleading guilty in September to the same charges. Thao’s fate on state charges is still being decided. He was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Prosecutors contended in February the three officers who assisted Chauvin in apprehending Floyd “contributed to his death.”

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 by officers responding to a call around 8 p.m. claiming a man in a convenience store appeared to be trying to pass a $20 counterfeit bill. Cops confronted Floyd, who they believed to be that man, and he resisted them. In the struggle that ensued, the four officers pinned Floyd to the ground and kept witnesses at bay.

“I can’t breathe,” Floyd pleaded as he was held to the ground.

A Minnesota medical examiner ruled on June 1, 2020 that the fashion in which Floyd had been restrained caused his heart to stop beating. Pre-existing health issues, as well as fentanyl and methamphetamine use, were cited as “other significant conditions.”

On June 5 — a day after a memorial for Floyd was held in the city where he died — Minneapolis revisited its police department’s use-of-force policy, starting with a ban on choke holds. North Carolina native Floyd, who was raised in Houston and moved to Minnesota in 2014, was buried in Pearland, Texas on June 9.

With News Wire Services