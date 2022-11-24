Officer knocked off motorcycle when robbery suspect hits cop with car in California

A Visalia motorcycle officer was recovering Thursday after a person they were chasing struck the cop with a car, police said.

The officer was in the area of Mooney Boulevard and Whitendale Avenue about 1 p.m. Wednesday when a Chase Bank employee was robbed of a bag of money, police said.

A suspect forcibly took the bag from an employee as they left the bank, police said.

After a 911 call, the motorcycle officer spotted the person leaving the area and gave pursuit onto westbound Highway 198, police said.

At one point the car stopped on the highway and after the officer got off the motorcycle to approach the car, the driver sped off.

Police said the officer gave chase again. That’s when the car made an evasive move and hit the motorcycle, throwing the officer to the ground.

The officer was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver got away.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect but said the car was a silver four-door sedan.

The California Highway Patrol took over the felony hit-and-run investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call 559-713-4104. The anonymous tip line is 559-713-4738.