Officer left with fractured eye socket, nerve damage after water boy assault, APD says

An Atlanta police officer is recovering after the department says a water boy attacked him over the weekend.

Police confirmed the officer, who has not been identified, suffered a fractured eye socket and nerve damage.

According to investigators, an officer patrolling the area of 10th Street and Interstate 75 in Midtown on Saturday. The officer spotted a teen in the roadway trying to sell water to drivers.

Police said the officer approached the teen, who ran from the officer. The officer soon spotted the teen near the Midtown MARTA station.

The teen allegedly hit the officer in the eye when he tried to stop him.

“The officers suffered severe damage to his eye to include a fractured eye socket and suspected nerve damage,” police stated.

Atlanta police confirmed the teen was arrested, but did not release his name or age.

He faces the following charges: aggravated assault, aggravated battery, terroristic threats, obstruction, pedestrian in the roadway, pedestrian soliciting business, and littering.

