Officer with local ties in Arkansas ICU

Dec. 27—A Piedmont Police Officer with Pittsburg County ties is currently in an Arkansas ICU following a motorcycle accident last week near Wister.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jeremy Furr, 28, was transported to a hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas following a Dec. 21 motorcycle accident on U.S. 271 near Wister.

Troopers wrote in a report Furr was traveling westbound on a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle on Pocahontas Road "and failed to yield from stop sign" and struck a 2018 Ram pickup that was going south on U.S. 271.

No injuries were reported from the three passengers inside the truck, the report states.

The report states Furr was transported by medical helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs "with leg and internal injuries" and was admitted in critical condition.

In a statement from the Piedmont Police Department, the department said Furr was in LeFlore County visiting family when the accident occurred.

"We are grateful for any and all positive energy and prayers that you can send his way," the department said.

Furr is a graduate of Kiowa High School and was a deputy for the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department before making the move to work for the Piedmont Police Department.

In an update from the Furr family shared by the Piedmont Police Department, Furr was awake, alert, and had his breathing tube removed. The post said Furr would need additional surgeries and that the family was thankful for the support.

"Thank you again to everyone for all the prayers, well wishes, and support," the update stated. "He is not fully out of the woods yet, but this is amazing progress!"

Donations to assist the family for food, hotel, and other travel costs can be made to the Jeremy Furr Medical Fund at Communications Federal Credit Union. Donations can also be directly made to Furr's wife, Kylie through Venmo @Kyliej1496 and CashApp, $KylieJ1496.

Updates about Furr's condition will be continued to be shared by the Piedmont Police Department when available on their Facebook page.