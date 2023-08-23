Officer Mark Dial to be fired after Eddie Irizarry fatal police shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mark Dial, the officer who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry in Kensington earlier this month, is set to be fired for insubordination, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday at a news conference.

Outlaw said Dial would be suspended for 30 days with the intent to terminate his employment.

The police commissioner said Dial refused to obey orders from a superior officer and failed to cooperate with the department's investigation. He could face additional disciplinary charges if it's discovered he violated additional policies, Outlaw said.

Attorneys for Irizarry's family, who intend to file a wrongful death lawsuit, played surveillance video of the shooting in their own news conference Tuesday.

Philadelphia police changed the account of the incident after reviewing body camera footage from the officers involved. That footage had not been released as of 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Initial news releases about the shooting said Irizarry was outside his vehicle and lunged at officers with a knife. But police said the body camera video shows Irizarry never left his car before Dial shot him.

Outlaw announced additional investigations into conflicting accounts and incorrect information from police personnel on what happened during the traffic stop.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

