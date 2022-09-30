Officer nearly struck, police vehicle damaged following chase in Sunbury

Sep. 30—SUNBURY — A Sunbury Police officer was nearly struck and an SUV is out of commission following after a high-speed pursuit through the city on Thursday night.

Sgt. Travis Bremigen said two people are now wanted in connection with the incident that began at around 10 p.m. Police say officer Keith Tamborelli attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Front and Market streets.

When Tamberelli approached a gold Mercedes-Benz the driver fled the scene, nearly striking the officer, Bremigen said. Another police vehicle was en route to the scene when officer Aaron Doyle encountered the Mercedes at Fourth and Race streets and the vehicle struck the police cruiser leaving it disabled, Bremigen said.

Bremigen said a woman fled from the Mercedes and began to run while the driver continued on Fourth Street and left the city.

Bremigen said multiple police departments began to chase the vehicle but due to safety concerns and high rates of speed, the chase was called off and the driver of the Mercedes was able to get away.

Police are now looking for Dante Kolasa, 20, of Williamsport, who Bremigen said is a person of interest in the incident, and an unidentified woman who was able to flee the scene, Bremigen said.

Bremigen said the Mercedes will have extensive damage to it and will be missing a mirror.

Anyone with video footage, information about Kolasa's whereabouts, or information on the incident is asked to call Northumberland County 911.