Officer not hurt when hit by cruiser amid threats by teen

Mar. 30—GLASTONBURY — The police officer who was hit by a fellow officer's cruiser while fleeing from a knife-wielding teenager on Long Hill Drive on March 15 wasn't injured, a police department spokesman said Tuesday.

The spokesman, Lt. Kevin Szydlo, was responding to a question from the Journal Inquirer about the condition of the officer who was hit by the cruiser, Steven Gillette.

An affidavit by Glastonbury police Agent Brian Barao, made public last week in the case against Ethan Coelho, 18, of 57 Long Hill Drive, who is charged with an attempted assault on public safety personnel in the incident, also says Coelho was hit by a car during the incident.

Police had described Coelho's injuries as minor in their first news release on the incident. Szydlo reaffirmed that Tuesday, saying Coelho "was evaluated, treated, and released for minor injuries."

The incident started when police received a call from a male at 106 Long Hill Drive who said he was "a suicidal person" before hanging up, according to the agent.

Barao's affidavit, based largely on video footage from police body cameras and other sources, describes Coelho coming at Gillette early in the incident "with his right hand balled in a fist and raised up near his head consistent with holding a small edged weapon."

Gillette drew his sidearm but retreated backward on Long Hill Drive before turning his back to Coelho and running while looking back toward Coelho. Gillette estimated that Coelho got within 5 feet of him, according to the agent.

That was when Officer Carlos DaCruz's cruiser hit Gillette, the agent reported.

Later in the incident, as Coelho threatened other officers with the knife, Gillette shot him with a Taser stun gun, causing him to fall forward and drop the knife, before two other officers handcuffed him.

The affidavit quotes Coelho as admitting during an electronically recorded conversation in an ambulance after the incident that he had been attempting to commit "suicide by cop."

Coelho is free on $75,000 bond and is due April 18 in Manchester Superior Court.

