Officer pepper sprays ‘aggressive, violent’ student, 12, at Orlando school

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that a school resource officer pepper sprayed and arrested a 12-year-old Lake Nona Middle School student Wednesday afternoon after that student hit the officer, the Orlando Police Department said.

Investigators said the student had become “verbally aggressive and physically violent” toward school staff and the SRO.

Police said the student struck the officer and removed the officer’s radio microphone.

