Officer placed on leave after shooting suspect in deadly Monticello Fareway shooting

An officer has been placed on leave after shooting a man accused of killing a grocery store employee on Thursday night in Monticello, authorities said.

Monticello Police Department officers were dispatched to a Fareway Meat and Grocery, 420 North Farley St., in Monticello after receiving a report about a man being shot at about 7:30 p.m., Chief Britt D. Smith said in a statement.

The employee who was shot was identified as Aaron McAtee, 48, of Monticello, Smith said. McAtee was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Nathan Russell, 38, of East Dubuque, Illinois was identified as a person of interest during the investigation, Smith said. A Delaware County deputy found Russell in Hopkinton.

Russell was shot after reportedly failing to comply with directions from the deputy and was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics with gunshot injuries, Smith said.

The deputy has been placed on critical incident leave pending the continued investigation, Smith said. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Delaware County Sheriff’s office are investigating the shooting.

The shooting is being reviewed by the Jones County Attorney’s Office and the Delaware County Attorney’s Office.

There’s no active threat, Smith said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Monticello Fareway shooting suspect shot by deputy, in custody