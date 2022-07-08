Officer pleads not guilty to hitting woman at abortion rally

A police officer charged with assaulting a woman during an abortion-rights protest while he was off duty has pleaded not guilty.

Providence Patrolman Jeann Lugo was arraigned Friday on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Lugo is accused of striking Jennifer Rourke twice while off duty at a demonstration last month at the Statehouse.

Rourke is seeking the Democratic nomination for a state Senate seat.

Lugo ended his campaign for the Republican nomination for the same seat the day after the protest.

Providence’s police chief has recommended that Lugo should lose his job.

His attorney has said he is innocent of wrongdoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW