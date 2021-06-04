Officer pulls over suspect moments after a break-in try at Reading Public Museum, police say

Jun. 3—Police responding to a report of an attempted burglary at the Reading Public Museum apprehended a suspect who fled the grounds in a car, officials said Thursday.

West Reading Officer Christopher Forgin detained James A. Sandonato, 37, Reading, at gunpoint Wednesday night when Sandonato got out of the car after stopping at Parkside Drive South and Evergreen Road following a brief pursuit, police said.

Reading police, who have jurisdiction because the museum is within the city boundaries, charged Sandonato of the 500 block of 14 1/2 Street with attempted burglary, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and marijuana possession.

Following arraignment before District Judge David L. Yoch in Reading Central Court, Sandonato was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

According to investigators:

A security guard told police that he spotted Sandonato, who was wearing a gray sweatsuit, walking around the property before going down the steps leading to the basement of the museum.

The basement door is directly below the guard's duty station, and the guard heard loud banging on the door.

He alerted police of a burglary in progress and provided a description of the suspect, who was wearing a gray sweatsuit when he was apprehended.