Officer punches woman repeatedly during fight about a McDonald’s Big Mac, Ohio cops say

A dispute over a Big Mac at a McDonald’s in Ohio led to a police officer being placed on administrative leave after video showed him punching a woman repeatedly, news outlets reported.

Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 16, Butler Township police were called by McDonald’s employees after a woman wanted to return a Big Mac she had ordered because “it did not have the extra cheese she paid for,” according to ABC News.

Officer Tim Zeller and Sgt. Todd Stanley were called to the McDonald’s on reports of a woman “in the restaurant, yelling at employees over a mistake in an order,” according to WHIO.

The 31-year-old woman from Dayton asked an employee at the fast food restaurant to remake the burger, according to ABC News. She was asked to pay for the extra cheese and she told the employee she had already done so.

The conversation that officers had with the woman escalated quickly when the woman “resisted her arrest” after not providing identification, according to WHIO.

Zeller “threatened to use a Taser on her” after she resisted arrest, according to Dayton Daily News.

Zeller pointed his Taser at the woman and Stanley used his hand and hit her on the “right side of the face near her mouth” with an “open hand palm strike,” according to Dayton Daily News.

In the video, Stanley can be seen punching the woman in the face three times before Zeller helps restrain her.

Stanley was put on “administrative leave during the investigation into the use of force during the arrest,” according to Dayton Daily News.

Butler Township Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Butler is about 70 miles northeast of Columbus.

