Officer who ran over homeless man on Fresno sidewalk found to be at fault, police say

The Fresno police officer who ran over a homeless man sleeping on a sidewalk with a patrol vehicle has been found to be at fault, police said in an update.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1 on the Mariposa Mall walkway in front of the downtown Fresno Police Department headquarters and was witnessed by multiple bystanders, according to advocates who made the case public in September.

Police confirmed Thursday the officer, who has not been named, could be disciplined.

“The investigation into the accident has been completed by our department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit and the officer has been found at fault,” the statement from the department said. “Discipline is pending.”

Lt. Bill Dooley said the collision report would not be made available without a formal public records request.

The name and health condition of the victim remains unknown.

Advocates argued in September that police had not been transparent, leaving them with many questions.

They held a news conference on Sept. 1 to bring light to the crash.

“This incident should have been made known to the public immediately and should have been addressed, investigated aggressively and not in silence shrouded behind the walls of the police department,” said attorney Kevin Little.

“This individual, unfortunately, like too many of the unhoused, remains nameless and faceless,” Little said.

Witness shared was she saw

One witness says she was working at a downtown building Aug. 1 when she heard a coworker react before she heard tires screeching.

Shawna Haymond said she looked out of her office building, and saw the body of a man between the front and rear tires of a police cruiser. She said his torso was under the car, and his legs were sticking out.

“I just saw so many things that I didn’t understand,” Haymond said.

She said she never saw the officer check for a pulse or touch the man to make sure he was OK. Instead, she saw him tapping on his phone, she assumed to call 911.

Story continues

Haymond said she didn’t see the victim receive any aid until a fire truck and ambulance arrived on scene.