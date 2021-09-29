Officer recovering after man he was arresting repeatedly punched him, tried to grab his gun to kill him, charges say

Sep. 29—A St. Paul police officer was recovering after being beaten Friday by a man he was arresting.

According to the criminal complaint, Cuyler Mason Howard, 20, of St. Paul, attempted to pull the officer's gun from his belt, intending to kill him.

Howard was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

St. Paul police officer Michael Ganzel, working out of the department's Western District, was dispatched to the 700 block of Linwood Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on a report from two homeowners that a man was attempting to break into their homes.

Both homeowners confronted the man, who walked away after causing some damage to each house, the complaint states.

The homeowners gave a description to the police. Shortly after, Ganzel spotted Howard walking about a block away from where the calls originated, the complaint states.

Ganzel stopped his car, got out and asked the man twice to stop and put his hands on his head. Howard began to comply, but as Ganzel moved closer to him, Howard punched him in the head with a closed fist multiple times, according to the complaint.

The two ended up on the ground with Ganzel attempting to handcuff Howard, and Howard trying to gouge Ganzel's eyes and punching him repeatedly in the head and face, the complaint states.

As Ganzel attempted to protect his eyes by burying his face in Howard's chest, Howard bit the top of Ganzel's head, leaving teeth marks on the officer's scalp, the complaint states.

Ganzel was able to use pepper spray to distract Howard who stopped punching him and instead, reached for the officer's gun and pulled on it.

In an interview, Howard said that he was enraged by being sprayed in the face "and that he wanted to kill the officer," the complaint states.

"I thought he was going to kill me so I tried to kill him, but then his gun was locked to his waist so I couldn't get his gun," Howard reportedly told police.

He admitted to being at the two homes, but said he was just looking around because he is interested in homes in the area, the complaint states. He repeatedly apologized and said he should not have fought the officer.

Howard posted bail and was released Monday. His next court appearance is Oct. 11.

"This is just one example of what our officers increasingly face on a daily basis," St. Paul Police Federation President Mark Ross said. "It's exactly why we need community support when using force to apprehend and arrest those who victimize our community and will stop at nothing to avoid being arrested."