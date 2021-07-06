Officer-related shooting leaves suspect dead at Danville hotel

A man died Tuesday in an officer-related shooting in Danville, according multiple reports.

Three police officers responded to a domestic-related call in a room at the Danville Super Motel 8 off of Highway 150. The suspect was holding his mother at knifepoint, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

After attempts to peacefully resolve the situation proved ineffective, one of the three officers fired a round and fatally wounded the suspect, police told WKYT.

The three responding officers have been put on administrative leave, and Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident, the station reported.

The names of those involved have not been released.