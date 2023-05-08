Officer rescues Charlotte man from trunk of car after 7-Eleven robbery, abduction

A robbery at a 7-Eleven and a kidnapping turned into a heroic moment for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police officials said two kidnapping victims were saved and two suspects arrested for the robbery within two and a half hours.

“They probably saved this man’s life,” Armed Robbery Unit Sgt. Brian Scharf said in a statement Monday.

The robbery occurred around 1 a.m., April 28 at the 7-Eleven on North Graham Street, according to CMPD.

A man, later identified as William Morgan, 53, robbed the store at gunpoint, according to CMPD. He forced two witnesses, a man and a woman, out of the store back into their car, police say.

He forced them in the car and drove to pick up a second suspect, 28-year-old Jeremy Nash, according to CMPD. The men later shoved the man in the trunk and the woman talked the two men into letting her go and immediately called the police.

Police used her descriptions to release an alert for the car and a CMPD Metro Division officer arrested the two men and freed the kidnapped man from the trunk, according to police officials.

Morgan is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Nash is charged with Kidnapping, according to CMPD.