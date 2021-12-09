Officer saves child after attempted drowning in Dobbins

Dec. 9—A woman was arrested and charged with two counts of murder after allegedly attempting to drown a child, 4, in Dobbins.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a vehicle blocking the westbound lane of Woodruff Lane, east of Armstrong Road. According to a release from CHP, an officer arrived at the scene and found a 2005 white Dodge Caravan blocking the road.

As the officer checked on the vehicle, he heard screaming from about 100 yards to the west near an irrigation canal. The officer then allegedly found Taylor Delaine Green, 31, in weeds adjacent to the canal, the release said. The officer said Green was acting irrational and appeared to possibly be under the influence of a controlled substance.

As the officer approached Green, he saw that she was holding a 4-year-old male child face down and smothering him in the muddy embankment, the release said. The officer said as he reached for the child, Green completely submerged herself and the child in approximately 5 feet of water. At that point, the officer then jumped into the canal and was able to free the child, the release said.

The officer said Green fought with him and was trying to pull both him and the child back under the water. According to the release, the officer fought with Green for several minutes while holding the child in his other hand. The officer said Green then tried to take his gun several times while she continued to violently resist the officer's actions.

Later, a Yuba County Sheriff's Office sergeant arrived and the officer initially involved was able to give the child to the sergeant as he continued to fight with Green, the release said. Officers from YCSO, the Marysville Police Department and CHP eventually arrived on scene and Green was taken into custody.

As a result of the incident, Green was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, resisting arrest, attempting to take an officer's firearm, felony child endangerment, and driving under the influence of drugs.

As of Wednesday afternoon, she was listed in the Yuba County Jail with bail set at $500,000.