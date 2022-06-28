Officer saves man injured in Cocoa shooting

Police say a man was hurt in a shooting Monday night in Cocoa.

Officers responded to Peachtree Street near North Fiske Boulevard around 11 p.m.

Cocoa police told WFTV that an officer located a man who had been shot and administered “life saving care” before paramedics arrived on the scene.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, survived his injuries.

Late Tuesday morning, police said he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators said that the case is active and that they’re looking for tips.

If you know anything about the shooting, police urge you to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or click here to send a text or email to Cocoa police.

