Resource officer, school administrator shot at Olathe East High School: police

A school administrator and resource officer were injured when shots were fired at Olathe East High School, police said on Twitter.

No students were injured.

“CRITICAL INCIDENT: Olathe East High School. School Resource Officer Shot and injured, Administrator Shot and injured,” police said in the post on Twitter. “Occurred in Office Area. Suspect in custody. Stand by on reunification area. No active threat at this time. No reports of injured students at this time.”

The high school, located at 14545 W 127th St., is one of five high schools in the Olathe School District. The school has roughly 2,000 students. The district, which is in the suburbs of Kansas City, has fewer than 30,000 students enrolled.

Olathe Superintendent Brent Yeager sent a message to families of Olathe East that said:

“I want to make you aware of a situation that is currently happening. Olathe East is currently under lock down due to an active shooting situation on campus. Please know that law enforcement is on site and the building is secured. Olathe East and surrounding school buildings have been secured.”

Olathe police said parents can respond to Family Video at 12708 South Black Bob Road to be reunited with students. A second location was added at Frontier Park, 15501 Indian Creek Parkway.

Roads leading to the school were blocked by several police agencies from the metro.

Parent Ryan Forshee said he rushed to the school from his job at Catholic Charities after his daughter reached out to his wife.

“She texted, ‘don’t freak out but we’re in lockdown in Advisory.’ She said there had been a shooting and that an administrator had been shot as well as an SRO officer.”

He said he thought, “I’ve got to get to my kid. I have to make sure my kid is safe.”

He came to the back end of the school, as other parents did, and approached two police officers at Alden Street and 128th Terrace. The officer told him that parents would soon be able to pick up their children at Family Video nearby.

The officer told Forshee the shooting was an “isolated incident” and heard officers say that a suspect was in custody.

Special agents with the Kansas City office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had responded to the shooting and were providing assistance with the investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Joe Kathrens hugs Morgan Montgomery, Skyler Pattullo, on light post, wait at the reunification site near 127th and South Black Bob Friday after a school shooting at Olathe East High School. All three live nearby, have friends at the school.





