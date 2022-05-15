Officer, security guard involved in shooting outside New Boston Space Force Station

May 15—A 33-year-old Massachusetts man died after being shot near the New Boston Space Force Station late Friday night, according to the attorney general.

The "shooting incident" involved a New Boston police officer and a contracted security guard, according to a news release. The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. on the access road to the Space Force Station off of Chestnut Hill Road. No officers were injured.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

An autopsy performed Sunday by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound, and his manner of death is homicide, according to the news release.

The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation. Both the officer and security guard are being interviewed.