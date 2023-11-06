Officer seizes inmate’s phone and sends himself money from the man’s CashApp, feds say

A Georgia correctional officer in charge of investigating inmate misconduct seized an inmate’s phone as contraband and stole money from his CashApp account, federal prosecutors said.

Andy Steven Johnson, 42, of Peachtree City, was supposed to process the inmate’s cellphone as part of prison policy but browsed through the device instead at the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta on Jan. 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

After opening the inmate’s CashApp, Johnson sent $300 to his own CashApp account, then transferred the money into his checking account, prosecutors said.

Two months later, Johnson applied for a federal COVID-19 relief loan for a fake business, Performance Customs, on March 4, 2021, according to prosecutors.

In the application, Johnson lied and said Performance Customs had been in business since January 2020, produced a yearly revenue of $76,000 and paid its employees $6,333, prosecutors said.

As a result, he was approved for a Paycheck Protection Program loan of nearly $16,000 for the business that didn’t actually exist, according to prosecutors.

Now, Johnson has pleaded guilty to theft by an employee of the U.S. and wire fraud, the attorney’s office announced in a Nov. 3 news release.

McClatchy News contacted Johnson’s defense attorney for comment on Nov. 6 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

Johnson worked at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta since 2015 and joined the facility’s special investigative services team in 2018, the release said.

He was tasked with investigating inmates suspected of smuggling and possessing contraband, such as phones, drugs and tobacco, according to prosecutors, who said his duties included searching the inmates for these items.

It’s unclear if Johnson still works as a correctional officer.

McClatchy News contacted U.S. Penitentiary Atlanta for comment on Nov. 6 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7, prosecutors said.

Peachtree City is about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta.

