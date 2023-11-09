Police officer sentenced for pointing pistol at Top Gun-spoiling colleague

Dominic Gaynor pulled a gun on his colleague at a Sydney police station - Paramount Pictures/Paramount Pictures via AP

An Australian police officer has been sentenced for pulling a gun on a colleague who threatened to spoil the end of the latest Top Gun film.

Dominic Gaynor, 30, has been placed on a community corrections order for two years, handed 100 hours of community service, and recorded a conviction, Australia’s ABC News reported.

The incident occurred when the New South Wales officer removed his pistol from the holster and aimed it at his colleague Morgan Royson, 26.

Mr Royson had threatened to reveal the plot of the Top Gun: Maverick movie after watching the 2022 film the night before, according to court documents.

Dominic Graynor was given 100 hours of community service - Australian Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo/Australian Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo

“I’ll spoil it for you,” he told Gaynor, who was said to have initially laughed in response.

But after a third colleague left the room, Gaynor warned Mr Royson: “I’ll shoot you.”

He then pointed the pistol at him and held it in position for five seconds.

His finger was on the gun’s receiver, rather than the trigger, and he laughed throughout the incident, the court documents stated.

‘An unfortunate lapse of judgment’

Gaynor pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm with disregard for the complainant’s safety.

Mr Royston, who has since left his job, told the court that he fell into depression after the incident and had “completely lost trust” in the New South Wales Police Force.

“When I see a police officer now, I feel compelled to watch them and check their hand is not on their firearm,” he said.

Cris Micali, Gaynor’s lawyer, told the court that this was “a case where the skylarking and tomfoolery in an employment context has gone awry” and warned that a conviction would “cost him dearly”.

He denied that his client had any malicious intent to scare or intimidate his colleague.

In his sentencing, Michael Maher, the presiding magistrate, emphasised the “power imbalance” between Mr Royston and his junior colleague and noted the “great responsibility” that carrying a firearm entailed.

Mr Maher said that Gaynor’s actions did not reflect his “true character” but instead represented “an unfortunate lapse of judgment”.

