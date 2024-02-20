Officer seriously injured in Ohio stabbing; Body camera video shows what happened moments before

Body camera video shows what happened moments before an Ohio police officer was stabbed in the head with a homemade knife.

In Franklin County, Mifflin Township officers were called Sunday night after a man called 911 when the driver he thought had been stranded began acting erratically while he tried to help jump his car, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

When an officer got to the scene, body camera video showed him ask the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Bryan Benjamin, if his car needed jumped. Benjamin said he did and the officer asked him to hold on a minute.

While on the scene, the officer asked Benjamin if he had any form of identification multiple times, but Benjamin ignored him while trying to push the car.

The video showed the officer going back to his cruiser. At that time, the officer figured out Benjamin’s identity and discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.

The officer then went back to Benjamin and more arguing ensued. A short time later, a scuffle happened and Benjamin allegedly stabbed the officer multiple times with a homemade knife, WBNS reported.

The body camera video released by police showed more officers arrive on the scene and take Benjamin into custody. He still had the knife in his hand as he was handcuffed.

WBNS reported that the officer was seriously injured, but is expected to survive.

Benjamin faces felonious assault charges for the incident.