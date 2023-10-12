Officer shooting in Minnesota: 5 officers suffered gunshot wounds; no suspect in custody

The search is on for a suspect after five police officers were shot in Minnesota early Thursday.

Little information is available on how five officers in Glendorado Township, Minnesota, were injured in the shooting. The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is not in custody as other public safety agencies are assisting in the "critical incident."

Glendorado Township is about 18 miles east of St. Cloud and 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck didn't immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder told the Associated Press three officers are at a hospital in Robbinsdale and the other two are in a St. Cloud hospital. He said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening and knows the officers came from multiple agencies.

Video from the scene showed law enforcement converged on a rural area with homes surrounded by farm fields.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed to the AP it was responding to the scene.

Contributing: Associated Press.

