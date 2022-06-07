Officer shoots armed man in Butler County; BCI investigating

A man is in stable condition after he was shot by a police officer in Butler County Sunday.

Officers were called to investigate after a 911 hang-up, according to our news partners at WCPO.

When police arrived they found a man standing in the roadway in the 3300 block of Port Union Road.

Police then went to talk to the man when they saw a gun in his hand.

After telling him numerous times to drop the weapon, investigators said he pointed the gun at the officer.

>> Hours-long standoff in Springfield ends; One taken into custody

The man “assumed a shooting stance” and pointed the weapon at the officer, according to Fairfield police.

The officer fired several times, hitting the man.

It is not clear how many times the man was hit by gunfire.

No officers were hurt.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating the shooting.

We are working to learn the identity of the suspect and obtain the body camera footage of the incident.

The officer involved will be on administrative leave while the investigation is underway, according to WCPO.



