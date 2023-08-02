Officer shoots at burglary suspect who pointed gun at them during chase in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon during a chase.

Officers were called to the area of Redan Road and Rampart Place to investigate burglaries and car break-ins in the area.

Investigators say they spotted two suspects in a vehicle and stopped the car. Both people inside the car ran from police.

As officers were chasing the suspects, one of the men pointed a gun at the officers. One officer fired his gun at the suspects, but missed.

After firing at one of the suspects, he surrendered and was arrested. The second man was also taken into custody.

Neither man’s identity has been released.

Police say the car the suspects were in had been stolen in DeKalb County. They also had a stolen gun. It’s unclear if the stolen gun was the one pointed at officers during the chase.

Both suspects are being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

