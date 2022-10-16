Officer shoots, kills man pointing handgun in east Fort Worth house doorway, police say

A Fort Worth police officer early Sunday shot to death a man who pointed a handgun at him in the doorway of a house in east Fort Worth, the police department said.

The police went to the house in the 4000 block of Wiman Drive about 11 p.m. Saturday when Taylor Grimes’ mother called 911 and reported that he was damaging her house with a hammer. Grimes was 29.

During the 911 call, the call-taker heard the man on the phone state that he would hurt his mother if officers responded, Fort Worth police said in a press release Sunday morning.

Officers saw the man come to the door holding a handgun, police said. He closed the door and would not leave the house.

The SWAT unit and hostage negotiators tried to convince Grimes to surrender and to allow his mother to leave the house, police said.

Grimes’ mother eventually left.

As Grimes stood in the doorway pointing a handgun at an officer, police said, the officer fired upon Grimes, shooting him dead. He was pronounced dead in the living room about 2 a.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.