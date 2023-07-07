Officer shoots dog attacking man after police try to scare it with sirens, SC cops say

An officer shot a dog after police tried to stop the animal from attacking a man in South Carolina, officials said.

The Darlington Police Department said it received a call that two dogs were attacking someone early Friday, July 7. Officers responding to the neighborhood reported using “sirens and loud noises” to try to scare off the dogs but weren’t successful.

The dogs did not stop attacking the man, and an officer shot one of the animals, police told McClatchy News in an email.

The man later was taken to a hospital, though the news release didn’t list the extent of his injuries. Police said one of the dogs involved in the attack was put in “quarantine,” while another went to a veterinarian.

The attack was reported at about 7 a.m. in Darlington, roughly 75 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach. An investigation into the incident continues, and “charges are pending,” according to police.

What to know about dog attacks

“Dogs give us comfort, companionship, exercise, entertainment, and unconditional love,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. “But it’s important to remember that any dog can bite, even trusted family pets.”

Dogs bite more than 4.5 million people each year in the U.S., and nearly 800,000 of those people need medical attention, according to the CDC.

Any dog can bite if they feel scared or nervous, or if they want to be alone. You should never approach a dog that seems angry or scared, the CDC said.

If an unfamiliar dog comes up to you, officials say you should:

Stay calm and be still.

Avoid eye contact with the dog.

Don’t panic or make loud noises. Don’t run.

Say “no” or “go home” in a deep voice. Stand with the side of your body toward the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck and back away slowly.

