Officer shoots, kills attacking dog — and its knife-wielding owner, Michigan cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A man was fatally shot by a deputy Tuesday seconds after his dog was killed by the same cop, Michigan authorities say.

It happened in in Hillsdale County, where the sheriff’s deputy went to a house for a complaint of a “dog at large.” The deputy was immediately attacked and bitten by the dog upon arrival, according to Michigan State Police.

That prompted the deputy to shoot the dog, which led to its death, according to state police. The homeowner became upset at the deputy and confronted him while armed with a knife, police said.

The dog’s owner, 32-year-old Oscar Herrera, was then shot by the deputy, according to state police. Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the deputy, who has more than seven years of experience in law enforcement, was treated at a local hospital for dog bite injuries. The deputy was not named.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave by the sheriff’s office as state police continue to investigate the shootings.

Dog mauls 13-year-old boy delivering cupcakes to neighbor, Missouri police say

Reports of dogs dying after swimming in Texas lake prompt investigation, officials say

Watch loose dog win relay race at Utah high school track meet. ‘Best anchor leg ever’

