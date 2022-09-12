Officer shoots, kills man charging at him with tire iron inside restaurant, TX cops say

An off-duty officer shot and killed a man charging at him with a tire iron inside of a restaurant, according to Texas police.

The officer, who is a detective for the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, was working security at a Houston restaurant on Sunday night, Sept. 11, the Houston Police Department said in a news conference streamed on Facebook.

Doneraki, a Mexican restaurant at 300 Gulfgate Mall, was closing for the day, according to police. But around 11:10 p.m., a man suddenly showed up to the restaurant.

He had been ”removed from the restaurant” earlier, according to Houston police, but now he was back and he brought a tire iron.

An employee spotted him first and quickly went to the officers working security.

Another officer with a different department was also providing security at the restaurant, police said. Both officers were in uniform.

The man charges at the Liberty County detective, who opens fire, police said. There’s only an “arm’s length” between the men when the officer squeezes off several shots.

The suspect runs out of the restaurant, collapses in the parking lot and dies, according to investigators.

Police did not say why the man was kicked out of the restaurant or what motivated him to return with a tire iron.

Houston police responded to the shooting at 11:14 p.m. and will be handling the investigation. Detectives have spoken with multiple witnesses and have access to surveillance video of the incident, police said.

