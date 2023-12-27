Officer shoots, kills man who pointed gun at officers in Northeast Austin, police say

An Austin police officer shot and killed a man who police say was pointing a gun at officers in the parking lot of a Northeast Austin apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were not sure whether the gun that the man had was a rifle or a BB gun, said interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson at a press conference Tuesday evening. The man, whose name was not provided, had yelled at the officers at the scene that he wanted police to shoot him, Henderson said.

The man died at the scene after police tried to provide first aid to him at the Bridges at Harris Ridge apartment complex at 1501 Howard Lane. Officers were wearing body cameras, and video from them will be released within 10 days, Henderson said.

Austin police are seen near an apartment complex in Northeast Austin where an officer fatally shot a man who had pointed a gun at police, according to the Austin Police Department.

The officer who shot him has 4.5 years of experience with the Austin Police Department and has been placed on administrative leave, Henderson said.

At 1:18 p.m. a caller reported that a man was firing a rifle in the parking lot, Henderson said. The first police officer arrived at 1:25 p.m., and a second officer arrived a short time afterward.

As two officers drove through the parking lot, one said that a man standing in the lot pointed a "rifle" at them as they drove past, Henderson said. The Police Department could not be reached Tuesday for clarification on the type of gun the man had.

Several residents were walking in the parking lot at the time, she said.

The officers got out of their patrol cars at 1:27 p.m. and took cover behind them, Henderson said, as the man continued pointing his gun at them.

After the man yelled that he wanted officers to shoot him, the officers identified themselves as police and told him to drop his weapon, Henderson said. A police helicopter was paged to assist officers at 1:29 p.m., but an officer at the scene announced at the same time that shots had been fired and the "suspect was down," said Henderson.

She declined to say how many shots were fired.

The officers started giving first aid to the man at 1:30 p.m., and EMS was called, Henderson said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:48 p.m.

There will be two investigations into the shooting: a criminal investigation involving the Police Department and the Travis County district attorney's office and an administrative investigation conducted by the Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 512-974-8640 or Austin Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. More information will be released as the investigation continues, Henderson said.

The apartment complex where the shooting happened is bordered by single-family homes. A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed at the same complex in June, police have said.

Staff writer Chase Rogers contributed reporting.

