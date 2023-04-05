Officer shoots man holding gun after suspect wounds relative in Fresno, police say

Two relatives who may be brothers were in critical condition Tuesday night after one man shot another, and he was in turn shot by an arriving Fresno police officer who found the gunman still holding the weapon, Fresno police say.

Deputy Chief Mark Salazar said the shootings took place in the 2700 block of North First Street just before 8 p.m., where officers were sent after dispatchers received 12 phone calls about a gun disturbance.

Salazar said several people were in an alley behind an apartment complex when officers arrived, and that’s where they located the shooting victim. One man who police believed to be the shooter was holding a firearm, and he was shot by an officer who discharged his weapon at least twice, Salazar said.

In answer to questions, Salazar said it “doesn’t appear” that the suspect fired at officers. It wasn’t known whether he pointed the weapon at police.

Salazar said “several commands” were issued to the man to drop the firearm. Evidence from body-worn cameras were still being checked, he added. Other officers also witnessed the incident.

“It was a pretty chaotic scene,” said Salazar.

“There was blood everywhere.”

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, which is normal procedure, and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the shooting incident in addition to the department’s internal review.