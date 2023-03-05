Officer shoots man trying to drive away during an attempt to detain him, Virginia Beach police say

A Virginia Beach police officer shot a Norfolk man who allegedly tried to flee in a vehicle while being detained Saturday night, police said in a release.

Officers responded to a report of an armed person threatening staff in a nightclub at the intersection of Great Neck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. Based on a witness’ description, officers located the vehicle in a parking lot at Lynnhaven Parkway and South Lynnhaven Road.

Nicholas E. Colin, 25, tried to drive away, dragging an officer who was attempting to detain the vehicle’s occupants. The officer fired at Colin, hitting him in the arm, police said. It’s unclear how many other people were in the vehicle.

The officer sustained a minor injury to his leg. Colin was released from the hospital by Sunday afternoon.

Colin was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon, though additional charges are pending. Police do not have any other suspects. His vehicle matched the description of a suspect that fled the night before during an attempted traffic stop, police said.

Virginia Beach police will continue to investigate while ’turning over evidence to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney who will “determine if there are any violations of law,” police said. The commonwealth’s attorney will conduct an investigation independent of the police department’s. The Internal Affairs Bureau will then review whether the actions by officers complied with “department police, procedure, and training.”

A spokesperson for Virginia Beach police could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.

