Officer shoots person during welfare check in Torrington, police say

An officer who went to check on someone’s well-being in Torrington Wednesday ended up shooting a person, police said.

The shooting happened about 4:40 p.m. on Tioga Street, where the officer was sent for what police called a well-being check.

“Upon arrival, an officer was confronted by a male party and was forced to fire his service weapon,” Det. Kevin L. Tieman wrote in a news release.

The wounded person was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and later airlifted to Hartford Hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. His age and condition wasn’t clear Thursday morning.

The investigation of the officer-involved shooting has been turned over to state police Central District Major Crime detectives, Tieman said.

No other information was available Thursday morning. Check back for updates.

