Officer shot 6 times in 2019 Union City shooting awarded with law enforcement highest honors

A Union City officer now lieutenant was honored Tuesday for his service after he was shot six times in 2019.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On April 2, 2019, just before 6 p.m., Lt. J. Turner was called to Stonewall Drive about a fight. According to police, Turner was following up on leads in the case that led him to Highpoint Road.

Turner reportedly told dispatch that he was chasing the suspect, later identified as Veltavious T. Griggs, 19, and that Griggs flashed a gun.

Dispatch reportedly lost contact with Turner. Moments later, authorities said Griggs shot Turner six times in the upper and lower torso. Griggs shot back, killing Griggs.

TRENDING STORIES:

This week, Turner was awarded the National Law Enforcement Purple Heart Award and Medal of Valor pin and ribbon.

According to the National Association of Chiefs of Police, The Police Purple Heart is awarded to officers who are injured or disabled in the line of duty. Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor is the highest national award for valor by a public safety officer, the Office of Justice Programs states.

“Although the end result of this encounter was tragic, this day still remains one that resonates with the agency and law enforcement community today. We thank you for your continued service, in serving citizens and visitors alike in Union City,” the Union City Police Department said on Facebook.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: