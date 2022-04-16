Officer shot armed suspect involved in a fight inside a gas station, Atlanta police say

An Atlanta police officer shot an armed person who was involved in a fight inside of a gas station early Sunday morning, Atlanta Police Department said.

Police said officers were called to a BP gas station on Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta before 5 a.m. Saturday for a fight. When officers arrived, one person was armed with an unspecified weapon. At least one officer fired, hitting the suspect.

No information on the condition or identity of the person shot has been released.

Glass was broken out of the doors to the building because the doors were locked when officers arrived, police said.

Police said two unnamed officers were involved in the case. The officers were not injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene and will be investigating the shooting.

