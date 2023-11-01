Officer shot in Clayton's first officer-involved shooting released from hospital

Oct. 31—Police from multiple jurisdictions cheered a Clayton officer Tuesday and gave him an escort home after he was released from Miami Valley Hospital.

Officer Cody Cecil was shot in the arm Thursday afternoon while trying to serve a warrant, which prompted a standoff that ended in the suspect's death by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The incident was the first officer-involved shooting in Clayton Police Department history, Chief Matt Hamlin said.

The chief offered his thanks to those police agencies that showed their support.

He said it is not clear when Cecil, who had surgery Friday, will be able to return to work, nor whether he will first be assigned to a desk position.

"We just wish him a speedy recovery," Hamilton said Tuesday.

Cecil and another officer were attempting to a serve a warrant out of Middletown around 1:45 p.m. for 22-year-old Elijah Clements near Hacker Road and Volk Drive. Officers spotted Clements on a porch in the 300 block of Hacker Road.

"The suspect fled into the home and ran upstairs to a bedroom where he barricaded himself," the Hamlin said during a media briefing last week. "When officers tried to make contact, the suspect fired several rounds at the officers, hitting one of the officers in the arm."

A family of two adults and two children was home at the time. Three family members and officers escaped, but a young man was trapped for about half an hour before he jumped from a second-story window, Hamlin said.

Two SWAT teams and multiple area law enforcement agencies responded to assist Clayton police. The standoff ended after Clements was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Robert and Tabitha Clements released a statement Friday regarding the incident and death of their son:

"As the firstborn of our six children, he has battled through mental health issues over the years, but unfortunately, could not find a way past a recent downward spiral.

"On behalf of our family, our thoughts and prayers are with the injured officer, and we thank everyone who put their life in harm's way in an attempt to bring about a peaceful resolution."

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Middletown police confirmed Clements was wanted for arson, aggravated menacing and domestic violence charges filed in Middletown Municipal Court.

Hamlin said Clements was familiar to the community and police had not had previous interactions with him.