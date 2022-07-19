Officer shot during traffic stop in North Kansas City has died, police chief says

The police officer shot during a traffic stop Tuesday in North Kansas City has died, according to the police chief.

The officer was identified as Daniel Vasquez, who had been on the force for two years, North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman said during a news conference.

Earlier, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that a person has been arrested in the shooting. Freeman said the suspect turned himself in to the Kansas City Police Department. Freeman said he did not know what type of gun was used in the shooting.

North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman, center, speaks at a news conference Tuesday. Mayor Bryant DeLong is pictured at right.

Authorities said the officer was shot while trying to pull a driver over for having an expired temporary tag.

Vasquez pulled the car over about 10:40 a.m. near 21st Avenue and Clay Street in North Kansas City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and began firing upon the officer and drove away headed west.

Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said Vasquez was taken to a hospital by ambulance and transported to University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officer Daniel Vasquez

Vasquez joined the North Kansas City Police Department in January 2021 as a recruit officer, according to a Facebook post from the department.

He was promoted to full officer status after he graduated from the Regional Police Academy in July 2021.

Before Vasquez became a police officer, he worked as a security officer for the Independence Avenue Community Improvement District, according to a story from Northeast News that reported Vasquez received special recognition from his employer for outstanding service.

Freeman said Vasquez was “a shining star with the department.”

He said it was the first time a North Kansas City police officer has been killed in the line of duty.

“It’s going to be a struggle for a while for our officers to come to terms with this.”

Before the officer’s death had been announced, North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong became emotional while speaking at a Tuesday afternoon news conference about the shooting.

“Every day, our officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve our community and today one of them was hurt doing just that,” he said. “The North Kansas City community’s hearts are with the officer and his family.

“It’s just a sad day for North Kansas City.”

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 50 will set up a donation fund in Vasquez’s honor, Freeman said.