Officer shot update: Elgin man charged in Chicago police officer shooting, kidnapping of 21-year-old woman in Goose Island neighborhood

Charges have been filed against a 23-year-old northwest suburban man in connection with shooting a Chicago police officer Monday on the Near North Side and physically attacking a second officer while resisting arrest.

Jovan McPherson, of the 400 block of South Sherman Avenue in Elgin, has been charged on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a police officer, unlawful use of a firearm and resisting arrest, all in connection with the 3:30 p.m. shooting in the 1000 block of West North Avenue. The shooting left one officer with a “through and through” gunshot wound to his face, police Superintendent David Brown said at the time. McPherson allegedly fought with a second officer who eventually arrested him.

Before authorities responded to the call in the Goose Island neighborhood, police said the man allegedly kidnapped a 21-year-old woman and held her against her will. McPherson also was charged with kidnapping while armed with a gun and aggravated unlawful restraint in connection with those alleged crimes, police said.

McPherson is expected in bond court later Tuesday.

