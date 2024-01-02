Sunrise officer serving warrant shot in Fort Lauderdale. Two taken to hospital

A police officer serving an arrest warrant on a man wanted on a murder charge was shot and wounded in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement said.

The officer is a member of the City of Sunrise Police Department, said that agency’s spokeswoman, Otisha Browning-Smith.

He was with a group of other officers looking for the suspect at the 200 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Details were not immediately available, but the man police were after was also shot, Browning-Smith told the Miami-Herald.

“It’s a person we’ve been looking for,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Garrett Pingol said the officer and another person were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.