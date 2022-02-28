Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicles block the intersection of Prospect Street and State Avenue after an officer was shot in Fountain Square late Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

An investigation is underway after an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was shot. The officer was taken to Eskenazi Hospital but their condition wasn't immediately released.

The shooting began to unfold about 10 p.m. Sunday, in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue the Fountain Square neighborhood after a traffic crash.

At some point during the investigation of that crash an officer was shot.

There are a lot of officers in the area where the shooting occurred and police asked people to avoid the area.

"I can tell you we have a very large and active scene," IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said during a media briefing.

Foley said officers established a perimeter to search for a suspect and a person of interest was being detained.

Anyone with information about the case can call 911, IMPD detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

"If anybody has any doorbell cameras, if they saw anything, we are asking people to come forward and provide that information," Foley said.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett offered his prayers late Sunday.

"In the face of danger, the officers of (IMPD) put their lives on the line to keep our community safe. Tonight we bear witness to that selfless action. Our prayers are with the officer shot, his loved ones, and the entire IMPD family," Hogsett tweete

This article will update.

In the face of danger, the officers of @impdnews put their lives on the line to keep our community safe. Tonight we bear witness to that selfless action.



Our prayers are with the officer shot, his loved ones, and the entire IMPD family. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) February 28, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis officer shot in Fountain Square. Condition unknown