Officer shot in IHOP parking lot as woman tries to snatch away his gun, NC cops say

An officer was shot in an IHOP parking lot as a 22-year-old woman tried to snatch away his gun, police in North Carolina said.

Police responded around 1:55 p.m. on Dec. 13 to IHOP on Lanada Road in Greensboro after reports of a domestic dispute, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release shared on Facebook.

Officer H.L. Jefferson was shot while attempting to detain one of the suspects, Kendicia Melanie Clarke, police said.

Clarke tried to take Jefferson’s gun before it went off and struck him in the leg, according to the release.

Jefferson was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Clarke sustained minor injuries and “was treated on scene,” according to the release.

Jefferson has been with the Greensboro Police Department since 2013 and works in the patrol division, police said.

Clarke was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, police said. She may also face additional charges.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or submit an online tip. All tips are anonymous.

Greensboro is about 77 miles northwest of Raleigh.

