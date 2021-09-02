Officer shot man who threatened him with a knife outside of a Hurst house, police say

An officer on Wednesday shot a man who the police said threatened him with a knife outside of a house in Hurst.

The Hurst officer had been dispatched about 5:15 p.m. to the 900 block of Henson Drive because the man was armed with a knife and was threatening his relatives, Hurst police said.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition was stable, police said.

The officer was not injured, police said.