Officer shot in Orlando released from hospital, both “still have a long road ahead,” police say

One of the two officers who were shot last weekend during a traffic stop in downtown Orlando was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said in an email Tuesday evening.

“We are happy to update you that both of our officers are doing well with their recovery,” the department said in an unsigned email. “One officer was released from the hospital this afternoon. They both still have a long road ahead of them.”

The two officers suffered injuries Friday night in a shootout that led to a manhunt for 28-year-old Daton Viel.

According to OPD Chief Eric Smith, officers found Viel barricaded in a room early Saturday morning at the Holiday Inn at Caravan Court. He said Orlando SWAT team officers shot and killed the 28-year-old after both parties exchanged gunfire.

On Sunday, the Orlando Police Heroes Foundation, a nonprofit organization, started a GoFundMe page to help offset the costs for the families of the officers.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $53,700 as of Tuesday evening. The page said both officers had to undergo emergency surgery at the Orlando Regional Medical Center but are expected to survive.

The incident drew public attention to Viel’s lengthy criminal history and the factors that led him to evade imprisonment.

Court records show Viel has been arrested in Orange County on over a half-dozen felony charges since 2016, including trespassing, robbery and burglary.

In March, Viel was arrested by Orlando police in connection with the sexual battery of a girl between 12 and 16 years old, records said.

According to Smith, the two officers were critically wounded while investigating a vehicle Viel was driving Friday night around 11 p.m. that was linked to a homicide in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Viel was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man on July 10 in the West Little River neighborhood, north of downtown Miami.

Court records show he spent time in Orange County Jail while facing charges of sexual battery and molestation of a minor. The arrest affidavit said the victim in the case identified Viel in a photo lineup and investigators have collected DNA samples that can link him to the crime.

Viel pleaded not guilty and was released on a $125,250 bond in June, according to court records.

On a social media post, the Orlando chapter for the Fraternal Order of the Police accused Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell for being “soft on crime.”

At a press conference on Monday, Worrell rejected the allegation and said the court system is responsible for setting bail, not her office.

“Bond is something that individuals are entitled to as a matter of law. In this case, the court determined that this individual was entitled to a bond. … I don’t determine who gets out of jail. All I do is uphold the law,” she said.

